1. Lake Rim Kayak Tour: Lake Rim is offering a kayak tour Friday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The tour is perfect for those trying kayaking for the first time as well as for seasoned paddlers. Equipment and basic instruction for beginners will be provided. Registration is required. Children under 16 must be accompanied by a participating adult. The price is $15, $5 with your own boat. Lake Rim is at 2214 Tar Kiln Drive. For more information, call 910-433-1018.

2. Fallen heroes memorial flag exhibit: The exhibit, which consists of about 7,000 reproductions of dog tags representing all the service members killed in the war on terror since Sept. 11, 2001, is on display inside the Airborne & Special Operations Museum through Wednesday. The tags — colored red, blue and silver — are arranged in the shape of an American flag. The 50 stars on the flag are in honor of Gold Star Families, those who have lost a family member in the line of duty. The museum, which is usually closed on Monday, will be open today.

3. Lumbee Homecoming: The 51st annual Lumbee Homecoming kicks off June 28 and continues through July 6. It begins June 28 with the seventh annual Julian T. Pierce Memorial Art Dinner at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke Annex at 6 p.m. It ends July 6 with the parade and State of the Tribe address. For a complete list of activities, go to lumbeehomecoming.com.

