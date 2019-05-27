This Memorial Day weekend marks nearly 15 years since their son was killed in action in Iraq and Patty and Daniel Desens Sr. of Jacksonville can’t think of a better place to be than Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“He loved the races,” Mrs. Desens said. “This is going to be a wonderful trip because we’re doing something this weekend that he would’ve loved.”

As part of the 600 Miles of Remembrance Memorial Day weekend tribute, the names of U.S. Armed Forces members who died in service to our country were prominently displayed on the windshields of each of the 40 NASCAR Cup Series cars in the race.

Matt DiBenedetto, driver of the No. 95 car, carried the name of Daniel Desens Jr. and BJ McLeod, driver of the No. 52, displayed the name of Sgt. James Allen Slape, who was from Morehead City, during Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600.

Slape died Oct. 4, 2018 in the Helmand Province of Afghanistan while serving with the N.C. Army National Guard's 60th Troop Command, 430th Explosive Ordnance Company, based in Washington, N.C.

The 23-year-old joined the National Guard in 2013 and graduated from the Army’s explosive ordnance disposal course in 2015. He was scheduled to return home from his deployment this past spring, according to the information provided by NASCAR.

Army Spc. Daniel Desens Jr., 20, died June 24, 2004 while serving in Baqubah, Iraq. He was a member of the N.C. National Guard’s Company A, 1st Combined Arms Battalion, 120th Infantry Regiment of the 30th Heavy Brigade Combat Team in Jacksonville.

Desens Jr. joined the North Carolina Army National Guard in November 2001 following 9/11 and was called to active service in October 2003.

While Desens Jr. and Sr., a veteran of the Marine Corps, share a military connection the father and son also shared a passion for NASCAR and both were big fans of retired NASCAR driver Tony Stewart.

The races took them on trips to Rockingham, Darlington, Charlottesville, Richmond and other locations.

“When we’d go, we’d spend a weekend,” Desens Sr. recalled.

This weekend’s trip to Charlotte Motor Speedway, the Desens will be accompanied by their daughter and grandkids.

Their son may not be present physically but Patty Desens is certain her son will be with them. Though, she jokes, not in the stands.

“He’ll be down there in the car,” she said.

This trip provided by NASCAR, is a way for them to honor their son.

“This is an honor to us,” Mrs. Desens said. “Danny would be right there at the race.”

Honor and Remember

While this year will take them to Charlotte, Desens Sr. said they stop each Memorial Day weekend to observe the holiday and honor not only their son but all who have given their lives in service to their country.

They attend the Memorial Day ceremony in Jacksonville and, as members of the local Rolling Thunder chapter, attended the organization’s Memorial Day weekend in Washington, D.C. for several years.

On Friday as the couple made final preparations for their trip, they raised the Gold Star flag in memory of their son at the flagpole in front of their house.

Mrs. Desens proudly shows the photos and memorabilia from her son’s life: growing up with his sister, Somer; his football days at Lejeune High School; and time he worked for the late Ivins “Itchy” Popkin, at Furniture Fair.

Memorial Day is a time to honor and remember but she doesn’t necessarily see it as a somber day.

“To me, it’s a celebration of his life,” she said. “We always have to remember.”

John Cooney, adjutant of Beirut Memorial Chapter 642, Military Order of the Purple Heart, said that as people head to cookouts and picnic he hopes they’ll also stop and remember those who give their life fighting for the freedoms that allow them to do so.

The retired Marine master sergeant has had friends who lost their lives in service to the country and it is a sacrifice that should never be forgotten. Memorial Day, he said, is a day for everyone to stop and remember.

“I hope people will stop and reflect and take a few moments to honor them,” he said. “We own them our respect and honor.”

Lisa Blaylock said there is not a day that she doesn’t remember.

Her late husband, Marine Staff Sgt. Trevor Blaylock, was one of the 11 military members killed when a Black Hawk helicopter carrying seven MarSOC Marines and four Louisiana National Guardsmen crashed on March 10, 2015 off the coast of Florida during a nighttime training mission.

“We remember him every day but Memorial Day is a day to remember everyone that we’ve loved and lost,” she said.

Blaylock said Memorial Day for her and their two daughters — Annabelle, 7, and Evelyn, 5 — is typically low-key and time they spend together as a family.

This year the girls plan to color pictures of their dad to send to their grandparents so they can place them at his gravesite in Michigan.

Blaylock said they moved from Sneads Ferry to Texas about a year ago but no matter where they live, Blaylock said her husband is with her. She sees him in their two daughters.

“They have the personality quirks just like him,” she said. “Both are very stubborn. My youngest is very mischievous like him to a ‘T’ and Annabelle is the funny one like he was.”

The girls were still very young when their father died but Blaylock doesn’t let them forget.

“A lot of their memories are things I’ve told them but they love hearing the stories, especially the funny ones,” Blaylock said.

Evelyn loves hearing how her father was the one who picked her name.

Annabelle’s favorite story is the one about when she was born and her dad took her baby cap home for the dog to sniff and the dog ate it.

Those are the memories Blaylock cherishes and wants to remember.

“When I think of my husband I want to celebrate,” she said.

For her, Memorial Day has two sides.

First, she said, always honor and remember those who gave their lives in service to our country. She also wants to celebrate those lives of loved ones.

“I think it’s a day we can celebrate and remember all at once,” Blaylock said.

