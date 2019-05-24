Garden Jubilee will be held in downtown Hendersonville Saturday and Sunday. This event includes street closures which will begin today at 5 p.m. Main Street will be closed to traffic at that time between Caswell and Sixth Avenue.

This portion of Main Street will be closed through Sunday at about 8 p.m. Hendersonville Public Works will reopen the street following cleaning that evening.

Pets are not permitted at this event and attendees are asked to leave animals comfortably at home.

More information about Garden Jubilee can be found at www.visithendersonvillenc.org/garden-jubilee.