The 34th annual festival will be held June 1 on the shaggin' sands by the Carolina Beach Boardwalk.

Beach music performed on the actual beach. Seems like a no-brainer, but it's more rare than you might think.

To wit: The 34th annual Carolina Beach Festival returns to the sands of Pleasure Island on Saturday, June 1, billing itself as "the longest-running beach music festival in the United States still on the beach." Here's everything you need to know about this June tradition.

1. The history: When it was first held in 1985, the festival had a different location (the North End of Carolina Beach) and a different name (the Budweiser Beach Music Festival, thanks to its then-sponsor, Jackson Beverage Co.). It later moved to the sands by the Boardwalk, and the Pleasure Island Chamber of Commerce has been in charge of the festival for the past decade and a half. During the early '90s, when it was free, the festival drew upwards of 40,000 revelers. The attendance these days, while still healthy, is about a tenth of that.

2. The sound: Van Halen's hard-rockin' "Beautiful Girls" might seem to have most of the requisite elements — "I got a drink in my hand/ Got my toes in the sand/ All I need/ Is a beautiful girl" — but it ain't beach music, strictly speaking. Rather, the sound we know as beach music evolved from '50s pop, soul and R&B. Heavily influenced by the gritty, Detroit-born style of the Motown label, the sound was widely popularized after such acts as The Drifters, The Tams, The Temptations, The Four Tops and The Chairmen of the Board caught on with white audiences. These days, self-styled beach music bands might mix in everything from funk and blues to Southern rock.

3. The bands: This year's Carolina Beach Music Festival bands are all returning acts. Raleigh's Band of Oz (11 a.m.) first played the festival in 1989. The BlackWater Rhythm & Blues Band (1 p.m.) from Clarkton is back from last year, and they might mix in a few contemporary hits and even country to their horn-driven style. Wilmington-based headliners Jim Quick & Coastline (3 p.m.) play a brand they call "swamp soul" that's heavy on blues and rock but can also segue into some blue-eyed soul with lilting rhythms are perfect for that signature beach music dance known as …

4. The shag: It might might cause our friends Across the Pond to chuckle, but around these parts, shaggin' only means one thing. Kind of a more laid-back version of the jitterbug, some historians trace the shag's origins right back to Carolina Beach and the African-American Seabreeze community of the 1940s and '50s, where such dancers as Malcolm "Chicken" Hicks learned the steps and brought them to the white community.

5. The beer: In its early years, the festival sometimes got out of control in terms of drinking, which led town officials to ban alcohol at the festival in 1993. Predictably, attendance dropped off an escarpment. Beer has been allowed in one form or another since that failed experiment, and these days, those who buy tickets can bring coolers filled with whatever they like, as long as the drinks aren't in glass bottles.

