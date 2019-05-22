Qorvo updates financial guidance due to DOC action against Huawei

GREENSBORO — Qorvo (Nasdaq: QRVO), a leading provider of innovative RF solutions that connect the world, announced that it is updating the financial guidance it provided for its first quarter and full fiscal year 2020 in its earnings release and conference call on May 7.

This update is in response to action taken by the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) of the United States Department of Commerce to add Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. and 68 of its affiliates to the “Entity List” maintained by the department.

The BIS action prohibits the sale to Huawei by Qorvo of all products covered by the Export Administration Regulations (EAR) absent obtaining an appropriate export license.

N.C. AG: Lender charging 120 percent interest on illegal online loans

RALEIGH — N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein has temporarily stopped a Florida-based financial services company from operating in North Carolina, accusing it in a lawsuit of charging 120% to 200% interest on illegal online loans.

A Superior Court judge granted Stein’s request for a temporary restraining order against Approved Financial, which the attorney general said is not licensed to operate in the state.

The lender contacts potential customers by email and phone, skirting state consumer laws by requiring borrowers to travel to South Carolina to pick up their money, a news release said.

Approved Financial has loaned funds to more than 380 people statewide, the amounts ranging from $500 to $5,000. Loans from the company require borrowers to secure loans with the titles to their cars, which allows Approved Financial to repossess vehicles from customers with late payments.

The judge’s order stops Approved Financial from making or collecting loans for the next 35 days, the release said, during which time Stein’s office will seek a permanent injunction. Stein is also seeking refunds for borrowers and civil penalties against the company.

