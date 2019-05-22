Interpreter team helps patients from diverse backgrounds understand the care they need

Born in Athens, Greece, but raised in many countries, Anastasia Christopoulos has become a connoisseur of language and intends to use it to make the patient experience better at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

A staff interpreter at NHRMC, Christopoulos has lived in the United States, Switzerland, Brazil, Venezuela and Argentina. She has been in the United States since she was 19 and in Wilmington for the past seven years. Christopoulos moved around so much because of her father’s work for Chrysler. Her family spoke Greek at home and learned Spanish and English, which her parents both spoke as well.

“I've always been fascinated by languages, but I've also been fascinated by human communication,” Christopoulos said. “I've just observed — even in the same country — two people that have opposing views, if they don't have communication skills they don't understand the other's viewpoint. And then they tend to either dislike or look down on or be disdainful towards someone. Really the only obstacle is not understanding their viewpoint. So that's always fascinated me.”

With her knowledge of language, Christopoulos works to aid patients who may not be able to fully communicate with physicians on their own due to a language barrier.

“Our role is to make sure that all patients are given the same level of care,” Christopoulos said. “Regardless of any obstacles like linguistics and language differences, cultural differences, whatever it may be.”

Christopoulos said that her team has been able to aid patients who speak a multitude of languages, such as Spanish, Mandarin, Vietnamese and Arabic. Whether that be from having a staff interpreter present or using NHRMC translating technologies, patients have access to language access options.

“We have video interpretation and phone interpretation,” Christopoulos said. “We deliver the device used for video remote interpreting, make sure the patient knows how to utilize the service and the staff does as well.”

Christopoulos said that her team also rounds on patients twice a day and translates messages since patients have the option to leave a message in Spanish. They will type up the message in an email and send it to the appropriate person within the hospital.

“Other than that, we are running all over the place because it's three of us,” Christopoulos said. “We answer pages, texts, calls. We cover this entire campus and offsite locations as well. So, we run around a lot.”

When it comes to interpreting in a room with a patient and physician, Christopoulos said that listening is very important. Languages attribute different meanings to words and phrases and making literal translations of the message can muddle the meaning of the message.

Christopoulos gave the example of a time when she was working in an emergency room. An emergency room professional wanted to ask the patient what brought him in today, and, when an interpreter translated that literally, the patient said that his “buddy” had brought him in. Christopoulos said that sometimes interpreters must change the wording to keep the meaning intact when translating.

“We have to extract the thought bubble from the person that is trying to communicate and generate the same thought bubble over the head of the person that is receiving [the message],” Christopoulos said. “And that means that you can't be tied to words. We have to give it the appropriate format in what we call the target language to have the same intent and the same message.”

Having a staff interpreter is helpful for patients so that they can have a better understanding of what is happening and why doctors are prescribing certain treatments. It allows them to be active participants in their health.

“It's essential to be able to understand the plan of care set in order to be compliant to it,” Christopoulos said. “Patients can then express their concerns and questions that they may have.”

Christopoulos said that she enjoys this work because it’s useful. “I can't take away childhood sickness,” she said. “I can't take away pain. I can't keep accidents from happening, but if at the end of the day when a mother finds herself in a situation where she needs to express something that happened to her child, to be able to help her do that and help the doctors understand and take care of it, that’s being useful.”