School: Trask Middle

Grade: Seventh

Best subjects: Math and Language Arts

Worst subject: Science

Favorite quote or saying: "I would rather fail gloriously than not try at all." - Anthony Bourdain

What drives you crazy? Soccer drives me crazy because I am so passionate about it.

What makes you happy? Soccer

Favorite book: "Projekt 1065," by Alan Gratz

Favorite movie: Bohemian Rhapsody

Favorite color: Blue

Favorite food: Mexican

What do you do for fun? Play soccer

Whom do you admire most, and why? Messi because he is amazing and inspiring.

Educational goals: I want to go to N.C. State and get my degree in engineering.

Career goal: I want to be an electrical engineer.

For Allyson Wiggs, math teacher, how does this student's exemplary behavior illustrate the goals your school is pursuing? Jonathan exemplifies everything Trask Middle School stands for! Jonathan is respectful to all of his peers and teachers and treats everyone with the same amount of respect. Jonathan is driven and always puts his grades and academics first and Trask Middle is so proud to call him a Trask Bear!