ASHEBORO — The Asheboro ABC Board has received for consideration a proposed 2019-2020 Budget Ordinance. The proposed budget is available for public inspection in the office of the general manager of the Asheboro ABC Board, 700 S. Fayetteville St., Asheboro.

The board will hold a public hearing on Monday, June 3, at 5:30 p.m. in the board’s meeting room at the above address, at which time any persons who wish to be heard on the budget may appear.