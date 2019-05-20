Carolina Artist Gallery is welcoming entrants for the show “Coastal Pleasures” which will run from June 1 through July 14. Artists may submit up to two works in any medium on the essence of the pleasures of coastal living. Art which captures the essence of coastal life in all media will be displayed. Entries may be submitted to the gallery until May 25 during gallery hours 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Opening reception to meet the artists will be from 5 to 7 p.m. June 1. Details and entry forms are available on the website CarolinaArtistGallery.com.