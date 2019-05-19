NEW HANOVER COUNTY -- New Hanover County middle and high school students recently participated in the NC Science Olympiad tournament, which was held on the campus of NC State University. Hoggard High School, finished sixth overall in the competition and Isaac Bear Early College High School finished 10th overall.

Medals were awarded to participants who placed among the top 10 in an event. The following students are medal winners in individual events:

Hoggard High School - coached by Steve Clark and David Taylor

Jakob Triemstra and James Wilt, third place - Fermi Questions; Cooper Hyldahl and Emma Johnson, third place - Write It, Do It; Emma Johnson and Daniel Cheng, fourth place- Thermodynamics; John Poteat and Daniel Oh, sixth place - Boomilever; Anna Taylor and Daniel Cheng, seventh place - Chemistry Lab; Gabby Garner and Daniel Oh, seventh place - Forensics; Daniel Livengood and Jakob Triemstra, seventh place - Fossils; James Hardy and Copper Hyldahl, ninth place - Herpetology. Other participating team members included Logan Bolduc, Daniel Brandon, Terry Han, Nick Hargrove, Chloe Joseph, Hoke Pollock, and Katrielle Soussana.

Isaac Bear Early College High School - coached by Bryan Bishop

David Richman and Grayson Syster, third place - Mousetrap Vehicle; Zane Dash and Varun Varadarajan, fourth place - Chemistry Lab; Yasmin Azizi, Vidya Gadikota, and Varun Varadarajan, sixth place - Experimental Design; Zane Dash and Katherine Johnson, eight place - Dynamic Planet; JJ Guo and Varun Varadarajan, eighth place- Forensics. Other participating team members included Susie Cantonwine, Winston Davis, Alisha Fariz, Sam Izzo, Sophie Jones, George Karadzov, Sammy Kline, Tab Taylor, Jacob Usher, and Cole Woodson.

Laney High School - coached by Deborah Gill

Cody Curran, Luke Mueller, and Amy Leister, first place - Stuck on Science; Connor Whitlow, third place - Detector Building; Amy Leister, Matthew Weaver, Priyanka Vadrevu, fifth place- Experimental Design.

Ashley High School - coached by Gwendolyn Abraham

Savannah Canady and Grayson Harris, first place - Wright Stuff.

