Burlington now has a youth solutions coordinator.

Dr. Vanessa Diggs, a native of Burlington and a veteran educator, was chosen by city staff because of her work with youth programs and initiatives.

The position is a result of a series of community Youth Solutions Forums in winter 2018 in response to a rise in youth-on-youth violence in 2016 and 2017. The new part-time position will help inform and guide the city concerning risk factors associated with youth violence, the city said Wednesday, May 15.

Diggs has worked in the Alamance-Burlington School System and the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools. She holds a doctorate in educational management from Hampton University, a professional degree in school administration from North Carolina Central University, a master’s degree in special education from the University of Maryland at College Park, and a bachelor’s degree in special education form Winston-Salem State University.

Diggs began working limited hours May 6 but will move to a regular schedule after May 31, when she retires from CHCCS.