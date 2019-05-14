ASHEBORO — On Saturday, April 27, Randolph Community College held a spring induction ceremony for its Beta Theta Rho five-star Phi Theta Kappa chapter. The induction ceremony welcomed 80 new members and was held inside of the R. Alton Cox Learning Resources Center auditorium on the Asheboro campus.

The ceremony was led by Phi Theta Kappa’s advisor and RCC English/Communication Instructor Clark Adams. Adams greeted the guests and inductees expressing what an achievement Phi Theta Kappa is and its mission and purpose. Following Adams, the Pledge of Allegiance was led by Phi Theta Kappa Secretary Dashanese Carpio-Ventura. Phi Theta Kappa Public Relations Officer Allison Godwin led the invocation for the ceremony.

Following the invocation, Miss Randolph County Tiffany Rush, a former Randolph Early College High School (RECHS) student, served as the alumni speaker.

Rush was inducted into Phi Theta Kappa her sophomore year of high school at RECHS. Rush spoke of how influential Phi Theta Kappa was upon her life and its parallel to the Miss America Scholarship Pageant with its focus on service and scholarship. Rush explained the importance of getting involved in the organization and that it isn’t just another add-on to your resume. Rush is in her senior year of college at Appalachian State University where she is majoring in Biology Secondary Education.

The keynote speaker of the event was RCC President Dr. Robert S. Shackleford Jr., who spoke about character and noted that how much you make or your job title does not define you, but how you treat and influence others as a leader and peer. Shackleford was inspired by the inductees and let them know that PTK is a major accomplishment that sets the stage for what they aspire to be and do.

Phi Theta Kappa Vice President Gabriela Vazquez conducted the new inductees in the Phi Theta Kappa pledge, explaining the significance of the carnation as the symbol of Phi Theta Kappa. Suzanne Y. Rohrbaugh, RCC vice president for instructional services, announced the names of the inductees. The new members first signed the Phi Theta Kappa membership roster, and the chapter’s vice president, Gabriela Vazquez, handed the new members a carnation.

The ushers for the ceremony were Maria Jose Cruz Rivera and Maria Fernanda Cruz Rivera, who are both Phi Theta Kappa members and RCC graduates.

Following the ceremony, there was a reception in the Armadillo Café for the new members and their family and friends. This reception was hosted by other RCC Phi Theta Kappa advisors: Dolores de Haro, Spanish instructor; Gabby Nall, Spanish instructor; and Ellen Adams, Mathematics instructor. Scotty Duyck, department head, social/behavioral sciences, assisted with the ceremony.

Established in 1918, Phi Theta Kappa is the only international honor society serving two-year institutions. It recognizes the academic achievement and integrity of students enrolled in curriculum programs. Students who are invited to join Phi Theta Kappa must have completed 12 credit hours and must possess a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.

Beta Theta Rho, RCC’s Chapter, was chartered Nov. 1, 1999. The local chapter has maintained a five-star status for 16 consecutive years. This five-star status recognizes chapters that have completed every requirement set by Phi Theta Kappa and is for chapters that go above and beyond to make sure their projects and service to the college and community are the very best they can be.

Students (identified by hometowns) who were inducted April 27 include the following:

* Archdale: Ujala Abdul, Molly Diane Bowers, Giovanny Anthony Figueroa, Molly Grace Jordan, Laynie Jo McCall, Timothy Ashton Prevost and Olivia Anne Vance.

* Asheboro: Alexis Maria Allspach, Aletha Darlene Atkins, Jacob Robert Brasher, Yonni Bueno-Jaimes, Dawson Robert Catherwood, Sequoia Fayth Cheek, Kevin Franklin Cox, Munazza Dilshad, Kayla Garcia Diaz, Sarah Cathleen Hurley, Jareli Abigail Jaimes, Julian Charles David Kesler, Taylor Shaina Locklear, Tanner Alexander Maerz, Kevin Medrano Medina, Allyson Cole Needham, Perla Cecilia Pinales Frutos, Sarah Nahomi Quintana, George Recendez, Chloe Alexis Register, Jennifer Camillia Robinson, Christina Dawn Turner, Miguel Angel Velazquez, Esmeralda Vences Santos, Shanza Manwar Warrich, Zachary Sean Webb, Andrea Ellen Wilson and Ralph Allen Yard.

* Bennett: Jonas Allen McCanless and Suzana Maria Morgan.

* Biscoe: Devin Cagle Myrick.

* Climax: Rebekah Lynn Matthews.

* Denton: Isabella Marie Hughes.

* Franklinville: Lindsey Paige Dean, Israel Vernon Diaz and Jossie Jane Pedraza.

* Greensboro: Marjory Casseus and Haleigh Cassandra Wooters.

* High Point: Shannon Dawn Price.

* Julian: Lisa Marie Jones.

* Lewisville: Sarah Danielle Coldiron.

* Lexington: Tristan Daniel-Vance Reel.

* Liberty: Tyler Todd Jones, Kailey Elizabeth Mabe and Hunter Steven Rook.

* Mt. Gilead: Hope Olivia Davis.

* Pleasant Garden: William Garrett McCollum and Nicole C. Woods.

* Ramseur: Daniel Javier Avila, Cameron Nicole Frye and Danielle Nicole Tress.

* Randleman: Tyler Joseph Bohlen, Ashley Renee Cumbow, Fritz Noel Evans, James Christopher Holland, Priscilla Lara Polanco, Madison Hope Pitchford, Savannah Paige Poston, Daphne Elizabeth Poupore and Davis Grant Tomlinson.

* Robbins: Tina Allen Hare.

* Seagrove: Braydan Ryan Reeder.

* Siler City: Teresa Parson McNeill and Wesley Robert Shelton.

* Sophia: Sierra Grace Bowser, Ryan Brent Edwards, Ashley Nicole Ferrell, Brandon Jarrett Hill and Madison Faith Wilson.

* Star: Savana Destiny Kern.

* Trinity: Emily Ann Bryan and Mary Grace Tumangday Mitchem.

* Troy: Bailey Caitlyn Dickson.