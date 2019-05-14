This feature is sponsored by O'Brien Service Company.

School: Williston Middle

Grade: Eighth

Best subjects: Math and science

Worst subjects: I don’t really have any.

Favorite quote or saying: The only thing we have to fear is fear itself!

What drives you crazy? Trying to choose favorites

What makes you happy? Hanging out with my friends

Favorite book: “The Which Way Tree,” by Elizabeth Crook

Favorite movie: Harry Potter

Favorite color: Orange

Favorite food: Mashed potatoes

What do you do for fun? Draw, play piano, Youtube, read!

Whom do you admire most, and why? My mom, just because.

Educational goals: I want to get into a good college.

Career goal: Undecided.

For Kim Loye, Media Specialist, how does this student's exemplary behavior illustrate the goals your school is pursuing?

Lucy is your favorite kind of person. She is kind to everyone, intelligent in every way, and very comfortable in her own skin. Students would probably describe her as pleasantly whimsical. Her work ethic earns her respect from her classroom teachers, as well as her coaches. She wholeheartedly participates in clubs, sports and school events. Lucy is the epitome of a perfectly well-rounded student.