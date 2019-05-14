When a team of students from Infant of Prague Catholic School was given a real-world problem to solve, they developed into the Plastic Peeps and are now headed to Washington, D.C. with a plan for addressing the problem of plastic pollution in the waterways.

The students qualified for the National Geographic Society’s GeoChallenge regional level held March 29 in Charlotte and advanced from there to the national competition to be held May 19-22.

GeoChallenge is an annual competition that challenges teams of students in 5th through 8th grade to come up with solutions to a real-world problem. This year’s theme is Tackling Plastic and the students were invited to take a closer look at plastic pollution in waterways.

The IOP team includes students in the school’s Academically and Intellectually Gifted (AIG) program: Aaliyah Mitchell, Ella Sheegog, Jacob Gunderson, and James Keck.

Gifted Education teacher Mary Cipriani has been a facilitator for the team and said she has watched as the students have taken on the project with a desire to do more than succeed in competition.

“It’s about making a difference and letting the kids look at opportunities to make an impact,” Cipriani said.

The students quickly made two decisions: to focus on the local community and to raise awareness about the problem of plastic trash in waterways through education.

“We wanted to go to the source and make sure people are aware they are hurting the environment so we can help stop it,” James said of the team’s education approach to solving the problem.

Aaliyah said their name, Plastic Peeps, is a play on words using “peeps” for people as they strive to “save the world one peep at a time.”

“We’re trying to stop the pollution before it starts,” she added. “We could do remediation or prevention. We want to go directly to prevention by education.”

Two big culprits of marine debris are single-use water bottles and plastic bags, but James said there is a larger – or maybe smaller – problem people may not hear as much about: microplastics. The tiny particles of degraded plastic and beads that may not even be visible, that can get into the waterways and be ingested by fish and marine animals as well as humans.

“You can’t see them but they are there,” James said.

And once it is created, Jacob said, plastic is here to stay, taking up to 1,000 years for some pieces to biodegrade. And toxins in plastic, he added, make it into the water stream.

But it is not enough for them to know the harm plastic pollution can cause. Their goal is the share the information with the public so that they can help reduce the amount of plastic trash going into waterways.

Aaliyah said they want Plastic Peeps to become like a brand that they can use to raise awareness. She said video public service announcements, a Plastic Peeps website, a children’s book, and face-to-face presentations are among the ideas for their campaign.

They’ve already done presentations for their classmates and planned to present to a class of fifth graders at Jacksonville Commons Elementary before heading to Washington, D.C., where they will make their formal presentation with video, photos and a map of the waterway they’ve chosen to highlight, which is the New River in Onslow County.

As a regional level winner, the team received a $1,000 cash prize and support for them to attend the national competition. The winner of the national GeoChallenge will receive a $25,000 team prize and support to implement their solution.

Whatever happens in Washington, D.C., the work of the Plastic Peeps won’t be ending.

“If we’re going to change, we have to do something,” Ella said.

And while some may see it as a problem that only affects the wildlife or environment, Ella said plastic pollution can impact everyone’s life.

“One of the things I’ve learned is how much it impacts all of us and not just the environment,” Ella added.

Each of the students said they’ve become more aware of the problem and they are making changes in their own habits.

James carries a pack of wooden utensils the students received at the regional event with his lunch each day and Jacob said he’s become better about recycling and reusing plastics.

“It has made me more conscious about what I recycle,” Jacob said.

The students said it only takes small changes for everyone to make a difference, whether it is recycling, using re-usable water bottles rather than buying plastic one-use bottles, or keeping a reusable straw on hand instead of plastic ones.

The Plastic Peeps are ready to share what they have learned.

“Now that I have become aware of the problem I want to help others be more aware,” Aaliyah said. “The project has opened our eyes that plastic pollution is a big problem.”

