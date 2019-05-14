To make a donation, go to www.uwcfa.org or text “HereForCapeFear” to 44-321.

The StarNews is partnering with other area media companies to hold United Way Media Day on May 14 to help raise more funds for local nonprofits. As part of our coverage, we asked business and community leaders to share why they give to the United Way.

Jay Wileman, president and CEO, GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy

"I am proud to call the Cape Fear area home. Throughout my career, I have lived in many places around the world and I have never experienced such a giving and supportive community as the Cape Fear. I have been involved with multiple community outreach groups. However, I have a special appreciation for the impact of the United Way and all they do for our community to leverage resources and improve the lives of local people. GE has been part of this community for more than 50 years and we have over 2,000 families here in the community. The GE Hitachi community outreach focus areas align very closely with those of the United Way making them an ideal community partner. We placed a special emphasis on this partnership in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence when we teamed with the United Way for a “Give Back” day when more than 200 of our employees volunteered to support United Way partner agencies who were helping families recover from the storm. I give to the United Way to help keep the community strong and resilient for both my family and my GE work family."

HOW TO HELP: To make a donation, go to www.uwcfa.org or text “HereForCapeFear” to 44-321. To learn more about United Way of the Cape Fear Area, contact Kari Parker at 910-798-3900 or kari.parker@uwcfa.org, or visit www.uwcfa.org.