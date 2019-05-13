SUNSET BEACH -- Our Lady of the Rosary Council, Knights of Columbus will hold its 34th annual Charity Golf Tournament on July 13 at the Sea Trail Golf Resort & Convention Center, 75 Clubhouse Road.

A $75 donation guarantees your spot, greens fee, cart, prizes, lunch and gratuities. It will be a Captain's Choice Open for men and women, with an 8:30 a.m. Shotgun Start. There's plenty of room for singles.

For more information and to register call 410-419-2066 or 910-755-5314.

The Knights are affiliated with St. Brendan the Navigator Catholic Church in Shallotte. The tourney is in memory of Messrs. Dick Donaldson, and Norm Melanson.

Local charities will benefit from the tournament.

