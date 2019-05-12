Send announcements of community events to tjones@thetimesnews.com. Include complete information. Items also can be mailed to Times-News, Attn.: Alamance Scene, P.O. Box 481, Burlington, N.C. 27216; or dropped off at our office, 707 S. Main St., Burlington. Items are published once in appropriate proximity to events or reservation deadlines. To add an event to our online calendar, visit www.thetimesnews.com/calendar, sign in or register an account, and add your information.

Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays will meet 7–8:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, at Elon Community Church, Williamson and Haggard avenues. This month PFLAG Alamance celebrates 20 years in Alamance County. For more information, visit PflagAlamance on Facebook.

Relay for Life's a Beach will be 6 p.m.–midnight Friday, May 17, at Holly Hill Mall. The opening ceremony will be at 6 p.m., luminarias at 9 p.m., and closing ceremony at midnight. Live entertainment all evening will feature Eric and the Chill Tones Band.

The Alamance Region Antique Automobile Club of America will hold its 48th annual car show Saturday, May 18, rain or shine, at Burlington’s Historic Depot, Front and Main streets. Registration is 8–11 a.m. Awards will be given out at 3 p.m.

The Burlington CWC invites all women to an “Estate Planning and Long Term Care” luncheon 11:15 a.m.–1 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, at da Vinci’s Table, 2260 S. Church St., Burlington. Featured will be Tovah Mitchell and Hans Scheil, certified financial planner. Cindy Wood of Erwin will speak on “The Power of Forgiveness.” The cost is $13–$16. For reservations, call Sandy Peele at 336-213-4560 by 5 p.m. Saturday, May 18.