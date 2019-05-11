The band plays Greenfield Lake Amphitheater in Wilmington on May 14 in support of new album 'Young & Dangerous.'

Experiencing The Struts perform feels like going into a time warp. The band, which comes to Wilmington's Greenfield Lake Amphitheater on Tuesday, May 14, blends rock, pop and glam echoing shades of Queen, Aerosmith, Slade and the Rolling Stones. With the release of their sophomore album, "Young & Dangerous," it's apparent that stardom is in sight.

"Our goal was to make something as strong as our debut, 'Everybody Wants' (2016), if not even better," said lead singer Luke Spiller. "We knew the first album had to be this fantastic left hook and the second one had to be this right-hand knockout."

Although they sound like they come from the past, the band has a futuristic edge. But Spiller makes no bones about his inspirations.

"Aren't we all just 15-year-olds emulating our heroes?" said Spiller, 30. "I draw on all of the greats like Queen, the Beatles, the Stones and blended them all into this giant rock 'n' roll cauldron. I loved how they could dip their feet into different genres and bring all these different elements in. We tend to do the same."

On stage Spiller is a firecracker who never stops moving. He has the swagger of Mick Jagger, the pipes of Freddie Mercury, the charm of Rod Stewart and a touch of Steven Tyler.

"This is what I've always wanted to do since I was 14. It's something that's in me," Spiller said. "I'm not one to just stand there and shoegaze."

Although they hail from Derby, England, the Struts broke in the United States with their 2016 single, "Could Have Been Me," which peaked in the top 5 of the alternative charts.

"It really broadened our minds and our horizons," Spiller said. "We like being aliens in a country where we're not surrounded by our own folk. It magnifies our identity even more."

The heart of the band is the bond between Spiller and guitarist Adam Slack, who have been working together for more than 10 years.

"Adam steers and channels my ideas into a place where people can appreciate them," Spiller said. "I add pizzazz to things that he brings to the table making them more extravagant."

Despite the current hit singles-driven climate of the music industry, the Struts still believe in the concept of full-length albums.

"Listening to an album should be like seeing a fantastic film," Spiller said. "It needs to have different elements to keep everyone interested."

The new album is stacked with songs, like "Bulletproof Baby," "Fire" and "Who Am I," just waiting to become hits as the band is on the rise.

"The crowd is starting to sing every word to every single song, both new and old," Spiller said. "I feel we are on the cusp of something bigger than we anticipated."