Join WALTER Magazine on Saturday, May 18 and take an exclusive look into award-winning Chef Vivian Howard’s world

Itinerary: arrive in Kinston at the Boiler Room Oyster Bar for brunch at 10:30 a.m.; 12 p.m. Group 1: head to Vivian's private test kitchen for an intimate cooking class with Miss Lillie and Vivian; Group 2: explore Kinston with tours and tastings offered at Mother Earth Brewing Co. and Social House Vodka; 2 p.m. Groups switch!

At 4 p.m. Head to Chef & The Farmer for a private four course dinner with exclusive menu introduced by Vivian. Tickets are $300 per person and can be purchased by visiting Kinston.com/calendar or at Eventbrite.com