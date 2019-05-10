1. Some paws with your pose

Come enjoy a free yoga class along with a few friendly felines at Meowmaste Kitten Yoga. Join the Onslow County Health Department and work on yoga while adorable and adoptable kittens and cats help with achieving the purrfect pose. The event will be May 11 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Onslow County Senior Services located at 4024 Richlands Highway in Jacksonville. The class, taught by Kim Roth with Rooted in Wellness, is free. Bring your own yoga mat. Registration is required. To register or for more information, call 910-347-2154.

2. Help out and chow down

Head to Monettes Grocery May 11 for a barbecue fundraiser for The Fighters. Barbecue plates and desserts will be for sale along with plants for Mother’s Day at the grocery located at 4001 Old Cherry Point Road in New Bern. The Fighters is a non-profit group that helps veterans with special service to those affect by PTSD. Plates go on sale at 11 a.m. For more information, visit the event on Facebook.

3. Bring your dish and dance

Don’t miss out on the Potluck Dance Party in Richlands. Academy Street Ballroom welcomes all levels of dancers to the event May 11. Singles and couples are welcome to bring a dish and enjoy the dance beginning at 7 p.m. Admission is $10 per person. The event will be held 205-A S. Academy St. in Richlands. For more information, call 910-548-6836 or visit academystreetballroom.com.

4. Catch the tour

Come hear Sidewalk Prophets on the These Simple Truths tour May 11. The contemporary Christian band from Nashville, Tennessee will perform May 11 in Beulaville. The show begins at 7 p.m. at East Duplin High School located at 394 N.C. 111 in Beulaville. Tickets are $15 for general admission. Get tickets and more information at sidewalkprophets.com.

5. Truck on in to the car show

Come check out some great rides at the Viking Auto Club Car, Truck and Bike Show. The show benefits the White Oak High School Auto Club. Winners receive a custom metal trophy. Take part in the on site raffle. The event will be held May 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at White Oak High School located at 1001 Piney Green Road in Jacksonville. For more information, visit the event on Facebook.

6. On stage now

Support local talent and enjoy some of the best in theater in eastern North Carolina with Little Women the Musical presented by Rivertowne Players. Show dates are May 10 and 11 from 7:30 to 10 p.m. and May 12 from 3 to 5:30 p.m. The show will be at the Masonic Theatre, 514 Hancock St. in New Bern. For tickets and more information, visit rivertowneplayers.org.

7. Park it for a movie

Come enjoy a movie outside with neighbors at the Onslow County Parks and Recreation’s Movie in the Park series kick off. The movie Ralph Breaks the Internet will be shown May 10 at Deppe Park. Movies are free, open to the public, and showing will begin at sunset. Don't forget to bring a blanket or chair. The event is free and open to the public. Bring your own cooler, but no glass containers are allowed. Deppe Park is located at 5472 New Bern Highway in Maysville. For more information, call 910-347-5332.

8. Take a new look at history

Head to the Missiles and More Museum for its newest exhibit "And Then There Were Three: Topsail Island Piers" which explores iconic piers along the coast of North Carolina. The museum is open Monday-Friday from 2 to 5 p.m. Admission is free. Donations are welcome. For more information, visit missilesandmoremuseum.org or call 910-328-8663.

9. Donate a bra to save others

Get a bra into the hands of a survivor of sex trafficking by helping at the Free the Girls Bra Drive going on now through May 26. Free The Girls is an international non-profit that helps survivors find freedom, heal from trauma and secure a future. The bra drive is being held at The Gathering located at 304 Wilmington Ave. in Surf City. Drop off bra donations in the pink can at the welcome center. For more information, call 720-525-9790.

10. Grab the mic

Hit the stage and share your talent at Open Mic Night at The Herritage in Kinston May 10 at 7 p.m. Musicians, singers, solo artists and more are invited to share the spotlight at the avenue located at 200 North Herritage St. in Kinston. For more information, visit the event on Facebook.