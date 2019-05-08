WED., MAY 8

Farmers Market at Poplar Grove: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. in Scotts Hill. 910-686-9518.

Southport Summer Market: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at Franklin Square Park, 130 East West St., Southport. Local produce, baked goods, and handcrafted items. Details: 910-279-4616 or 910-620-2308.

Health, Resource, and Job Fair: For ages 55 and older, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m at the New Hanover County Senior Center, 2222 S. College Road, Wilmington. Free admission. More than 40 federal, state, and local vendors will provide information about resources that support active and healthy aging. Activities include health and balance screenings, healthy cooking demos, information sessions, and more. Local employers and non-profit agencies will provide information on volunteer and job opportunities. Details: 910-798-6400.

Railroad Earth in concert: 5 p.m. gates, 6 p.m. show at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater, 1941 Amphitheatre Drive, Wilmington. Tickets $25-30. Free for ages 10 and under. Rain or shine event. Details: https://www.greenfieldlakeamphitheater.com.

Wilmington Jewish Film Festival: "93Queen:" Set in the Hasidic enclave of Borough Park, Brooklyn, "93Queen" follows a group of tenacious Hasidic women who are smashing the patriarchy in their community by creating the first all-female volunteer ambulance corps in New York City. With unprecedented-and insider-access, "93Queen" offers up a unique portrayal of a group of religious women who are taking matters into their own hands to change their own community from within. English. A dessert reception follows. $10 general admission; $7 students and active military (plus $1 preservation/handling fee plus NC state tax). 910-632-2285 or http://www.thalianhall.org.

UNCW Senior Art Exhibition: Displayed through May 10 at the Cultural Arts Building. Featuring 25 graduating students with a bachelor's degree in Studio Art presenting their final work in drawing, printmaking, photography, painting, sculpture, interactive, digital works and installation. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday and noon-4 p.m. Friday. Details: 910-962-3031.

THU., MAY 9

Art League of Leland: Opening reception featuring more than 45 artists, live music, refreshments, 6-8 p.m. at the Leland Cultural Art Center, 1212 Magnolia Village Way, Leland. Works will consist of oil, watercolor, acrylic, pastel paintings, photography, mixed media, ceramic, fiber, and glass artwork.

"Othello": It'll be the first time this Shakespearean tragedy has been staged in Wilmington since "Othello" was done at Greenfield Lake in 1998. Mirla Criste directs for Thalian Hall Cube Theatre, and Tre Cotton plays the Moorish general Othello, whose marriage to Desdemona (Courtney Poland Rickert) inspires Iago, a jealous, duplicitous underling, to plot against him. Misdeeds, mayhem and murder ensue. 7:30 p.m. May 9-11 and 3 p.m May 12 at Thalian Hall's Ruth and Bucky Stein Theatre, 310 Chestnut St., Wilmington. $28, plus taxes and fees. 910-632-2285 or http://www.thalianhall.org/.

Find more happenings and promote your own at StarNewsOnline.com/ThingstoDo.