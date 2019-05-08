GREENSBORO — Two area students have been inducted into Greensboro College’s chapter of Sigma Tau Delta, the international honor society in English language, literature and writing.

They are:

* Asheboro: Elizabeth Peyton Perdue, a sophomore English and political science major.

* Climax: Jordan Shea Welborn, a junior English education major.

To qualify for induction, undergraduate students must have completed at least two college courses in English language or literature beyond the usual requirements in freshman English. The candidate must have a minimum of a B or equivalent average in English and in general scholarship, must rank at least in the highest 35 percent of his/her class and must have completed at least three semesters or five quarters of college course work.