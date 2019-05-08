RALEIGH — Valerie Hillings, the director of the N.C. Museum of Art (NCMA), visited Randolph and Montgomery counties on April 25.

Hillings, who spent the last 25 years in New York City before joining the NCMA as the director on Nov. 1, 2018, is traveling to different parts of North Carolina to meet arts and education leaders; visit artist studios, arts councils and schools, community colleges and universities; and learn more about the vibrant communities comprising the state.

She shared some insights into future plans for the NCMA, its statewide reach and the museum’s engagement with North Carolina artists and residents.

Hilllings met with Randolph Community College’s Kevin Eames, department head of Photographic Technology. RCC’s photography program, in existence for over 50 years, focuses on commercial, photojournalistic and portrait practices and is considered one of the best on the East Coast. Its state-of-the-art, newly renovated 37,000-square-foot facility features ample studio space and modern computer labs and displays works by both graduates and current students.

She then headed to the gallery at Randolph Arts Guild which had an exhibition of Jared Slack’s work. Slack has taught painting, design, drawing and Art Pedagogy courses at Greensboro College and Central Carolina Community College. Executive Director Reggie Scott and Program Director Tamara Hill gave an overview of their educational offerings and shared their ambitions for future programming.

She also had the opportunity to visit the N.C. Pottery Center in Seagrove, where Director Lindsey Lambert gave a tour of the permanent collection, current exhibition and artist residency space.

To Hillings, it was inspiring to hear about plans for refreshing the collection display to incorporate interactive elements that will bring the history of pottery to life for visitors. The exhibition, “Art of Clay National Juried Show,” featured an impressive 50 pieces from 41 artists from 21 states. It is the center’s first National Juried Show and is juried by Douglas Fitch of Scotland.

Seagrove Potter Daniel Johnston was also at work on a new, untitled installation for the N.C. Museum of Art’s Ann and Jim Goodnight Museum Park. The NCMA officially celebrated its completion on May 4 with a public event.

She also visited STARworks Center for Creative Enterprise in Star, where Executive Director Nancy Gottovi shared the impressive studios, clay factory and gallery spaces where local, national and international artists create and show work in ceramics and glass. Art is a great way to engage the community.

Ben Owen III gave a tour of his Seagrove studio and the museum that includes works by him and his family members. His two kilns allow him to work at varying scales. The array and vibrancy of colors he uses lends his work a truly distinctive character.