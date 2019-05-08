ASHEBORO — An Enviva facility in Hamlet sponsored a trip to the North Carolina Zoo as part of its Earth Day week activities.

Enviva is a leading global energy company specializing in sustainable wood biomass sourced from sustainable working forests in the U.S. South. In commemoration of Earth Day, Enviva championed celebrations at its facilities such as garden cleanups, tree plantings, educational opportunities — and a trip to the world’s largest zoo.

The trip involved Hamlet’s New Bethel A.M.E. Zion Church which hosted 13 kids and five parents who are part of the church’s after-school program, with which Enviva has been involved.

June Gadsden, wife of New Bethel’s Pastor David Gadsden, described the children’s excitement at visiting the North Carolina Zoo.

“Out of the 13 kids, 12 of them had never been to the zoo, which is an hour away from where they live. Enviva has supported us in the past and this trip would not be possible without the contribution from Enviva. Admission, transportation and food were paid for — the three things the kids needed to have in order for this wonderful trip to come to life,” she said.

For most of the children, it was the very first time they had seen animals such as elephants, rhinos and polar bears in their lives.

Enviva’s community relations manager, Chris Brown, who chaperoned the trip, expressed how satisfying it was to see the kids’ faces light up with their eyes wide open in amazement as they admired the variety of animals.

According to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, visiting a zoo offers many incredible learning opportunities such as developing valuable academic skills, obtaining priceless knowledge and encouraging environmental awareness — which all very much resonate with the Enviva values, Brown said.

Enviva is the world’s largest producer of wood pellets, which provide sustainable, low carbon heat and power, replacing fossil fuels. For more information about Enviva, visit www.envivabiomass.com.