1. Walk MS: The event is Saturday from 1 to 6 p.m. at Festival Park, 335 Ray Ave. Join other members of the community as they walk to end multiple sclerosis. There are 1-mile and 3-mile routes, which take walkers through downtown. Online registration will close at noon Thursday.

2. Fayetteville Beautiful: The annual Fayetteville Beautiful citywide cleanup is scheduled for Saturday. Residents who would like to take part in the campaign are asked to sign up at fayettevillebeautiful.com on the website's interactive map. Look for “Citywide Cleanup Map” in red. Volunteers will meet at the entrance to Cross Creek Park on Green Street from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Orange bags, gloves and bottled water will be distributed.

3. Dog jog: Carvers Creek State Park is hosting a 2-mile dog jog Saturday at 9 a.m. at the park. Dogs must be on leashes. This will be a beginner’s jog with plenty of water breaks and places to stop and take pictures. The park is at 2505 Long Valley Road in Spring Lake. For more information, call 910-436-4681.

4. Pig Pickin' for Autism: Cape Beard: Follicles of Freedom presents the eighth annual Pig Pickin’ for Autism on May 18 at Fort Bragg Harley-Davidson. Outdoor activities include a motorcycle show, vendors, live music, raffle drawings, bounce houses, a fire truck on display and a dunk tank. Barbecue plates will be available for $5. The event benefits the Autism Society of Cumberland County.

