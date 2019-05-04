With only 3,000 acres left, a smaller supply and higher demand likely to boost land prices, developer competition

WILMINGTON -- There are fewer than 3,000 vacant acres left in Wilmington on which developers can build.

That's according to the latest figures from city planners, who now calculate that just 10 percent of Wilmington's remaining empty lands are buildable. With developments already planned on many vacant tracks -- CenterPoint on Military Cutoff Road, Autumn Hall's commercial center on Eastwood Road, much of RiverLights on River Road -- the price of land in Wilmington is sure to keep climbing.

"It’s a supply and demand issue," Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo said. "The vacant land that is available is obviously prime real estate. It's worth a lot of money today, and it's going to be worth even more tomorrow."

When the city published its Comprehensive Plan in 2016, 6,757 acres of the total 28,484 acres in Wilmington were considered vacant. Subtracting wetlands, floodplains and federally-owned lands, the amount of developable land within city limits was just 3,726 acres -- 13 percent of the city.

But Wilmington Senior Planner Christine Hughes said as of August, that buildable land had dropped to 2,809 acres.

Between less land and changing consumer tastes, all signs point to more mixed-use projects flooding the Port City in the coming decades.

"As land goes up in value and up in price, it's going to necessarily require denser development on it, or higher prices," Adam Jones, economist and University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW) professor said. "If a piece of property costs $1 million, you can't buy it and put a $200,000 home on it."

Land in demand

Many of the largest undeveloped tracts in Wilmington are owned by long-time real estate developers the Cameron family. Those tracts include hundreds of acres along the Independence Boulevard and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard corridors.

Much of that property is brokered by the Cameron Management investment company in Wilmington.

Among the vacant lands owned by Cameron-affiliated companies are a 67-acre tract bordered by Shipyard Boulevard, South 17th Street and Independence Boulevard; 108 acres on Shipyard between South 17th and Independence; and a combined 220 acres around The Pointe at Barclay shopping center, which is also a Cameron Management project.

Saffo said he is not aware of any specific proposals for those major tracts in the Independence corridor.

But he said developers interested in the land are likely to pursue higher density projects to maximize their return on investment, like mixed-use projects that combine business, residences and recreation in one space. The 108-acre Shipyard Boulevard parcel, for instance, is valued at nearly $3.6 million, according to New Hanover County property records.

"The old thinking in real estate is location, location, location," said Saffo, who is also a Realtor. "When you're within the incorporated city limits close to everything from hospitals to schools to goods to jobs, it's going to be more expensive."

With the price of land increasing within city limits, Saffo said it will also become harder for the city to land one type of development it desperately needs -- affordable housing.

Saffo said affordable housing policy in Wilmington -- long a subject of much debate but little action -- needs to include incentives for developers to make some of the city's remaining acreage into workforce homes. He said he would support efforts such as a fraction-of-a-cent sales tax to fund some sort of land trust, or a public subsidy for developers building affordable homes.

"If the city and county are going to get serious about affordable housing ... there's going to have to be a certain amount of subsidy that takes place," the mayor said.

Opportunities for infill

Outside of empty land, some of the biggest opportunities for development in Wilmington, Saffo noted, are on parcels already built out but either vacant or underused.

Saffo pointed to properties like the former Jellybeans skate center, which closed in February, and long-empty Cinema 6 property on Oleander Drive. Greensboro Developer Evolve Companies has already applied to rezone the Cinema 6 land for a mixed-use project with 220 apartments and 10,000 square feet of retail space.

Also on Oleander Drive, plans are in the works to overhaul the 63-year-old Hanover Center shopping center and add apartments. Across the street at Independence Mall, New York-based owner Rouse Properties is working on a years-long project to remake the mall into a mixed-use center with open-air shopping and homes.

"The mall, it's not what the citizens want today; they want a different shopping experience," Saffo said. "I think you'll see a whole redevelopment take place in the coming years, and there's a lot of old, functionally obsolete property in Wilmington."

The Wilmington Comprehensive Plan actually lists the heavily built-out Market Street and College Road corridors as places with some of the largest potential for redevelopment.

"Pros and cons to that, we get rid of the old ugly stuff that’s here, but at the same time you may be putting a squeeze on people that may be in some other properties," UNCW's Jones said.

Wherever development happens, it will likely mean less and less green space in Wilmington.

"It will mean a loss of habitat for plants and animals that live here," Cape Fear Riverkeeper Kemp Burdette said. "It'll mean potentially a loss of connectivity too, where if you don’t maintain corridors for wildlife to move through, they frequently have a really hard time surviving."

As more of Wilmington's acreage is covered by impervious surfaces, Burdette said that also means more runoff into the watershed. As city leaders review new development, he said it's important they prioritize rules that protect waterways.

"I think those decisions need to be made by people who are not going to potentially profit from developing those spaces," Burdette said. "That'd be kind of like the fox guarding the hen house."

Space for schools?

In the coming years, New Hanover County Schools has plans for only one more school within city limits -- an elementary school in Riverlights on 15 acres set aside by developers.

Eddie Anderson, assistant superintendent for planning and operations, said building a new elementary school usually requires about 20 acres of land; a middle school, 30 to 35 acres; and a high school, 60 acres. That's not including any buffer areas, wetlands or stormwater retention ponds.

Anderson noted that between plans to expand Southeast Area Technical High School (SEA-TECH) to 400 students, and creating 600 new seats at Laney High School by having that school absorb the Trask Middle School building, the district should not need a new high school for at least a decade.

The district also plans to build a middle school at property it already owns on Sidbury Road, outside city limits.

But Anderson said even as more young professionals move into apartment complexes being built around Wilmington, the number of public school students isn't sharply increasing from the current 26,000. Young families, he said, often move to Brunswick and Pender counties in search of less expensive homes before their children reach kindergarten.

"I think going forward, we’ll start to see more additions and renovations to our older (school) facilities and less new construction," he said.

"As a school system we’re still growing, but not at the rate we were 10, 15 years ago. I think now's a good opportunity to look at our existing schools and make sure that we’re using those sites to our full capacity. It makes more sense to add on where we need it … before we start buying land and building new schools."

One of the city's largest landowners, the University of North Carolina Wilmington, also plans to stay within its current footprint for the time being.

Chancellor Jose Sartarelli estimated that two-thirds of the 650 acres the university owns at its main campus have been developed. He said university leaders will likely leave at least 20 percent of campus property -- mostly forested acres at the back of campus -- untouched.

Between that cushion of space, 65 university-owned acres in Myrtle Grove and 700 acres in Pender County, Sartarelli said UNCW has plenty of room as Wilmington continues to develop.

"I think we've got enough space for many years, with room to grow," he said.

