Walker honored as ambassador

SILER CITY — Connolly Walker has been named the Chatham Chamber Ambassador of the Quarter. She has been part of the ambassador team since June 2018 and is also a member of the Young Professional Group and soon to be graduate of the Leadership Chatham Program.

Walker came to Chapel Hill in 2010 as an undergraduate student at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She was an intern for Pam Herndon State Farm in her freshman year and became a full-time team member in 2014. She serves as the team leader, agent aspirant and office manager for the insurance company’s Chatham office. Active in the community, she volunteers with the Junior League of Durham & Orange Counties.

SECU Foundation invests in teachers

RALEIGH — The SECU Foundation is teaming up with the N.C. State University College of Education and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Education to fund the expansion of Pathway to Practice NC, an innovative program to address North Carolina’s teaching shortage.

The program is an online, competency-based program designed for lateral-entry teachers and is a state-approved Educator Preparation Program offered jointly by the two universities.

A $200,000 investment from the foundation will assist with the development of content-specific competencies and modules for individuals with a residency license to earn their dual teaching certifications in elementary and special education. The grant will also provide funding for 10 $5,000 scholarships to help increase program enrollment.

