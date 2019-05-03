The nurses attending to an 88-year-old hospice patient regarded her request as her last wish: she wanted to watch the third episode of the current season of “Game of Thrones,” on Sunday, and maybe even meet a character from the show.

Claire Walton’s caretakers at HopeHealth in Providence, R.I., tapped their network to make contact with members of the cast, who sent thoughtful greetings and best wishes to the lifelong Rhode Island resident.

One of the videos comes from Miltos Yerolemou, who played Syrio Forel, a master sword-fighter and instructor hired by Eddard Stark to train Arya Stark.

“I just wanted to say hello and that you are with us in spirit and that we’re thinking of you and sending you all our love,” Yerolemou told Walton.

A total of 10 actors, including Liam Cunningham, who plays a lead character, Ser Davos, sent along good tidings, according to a spokeswoman for HopeHealth, Victoria Vichroski.

“How are you doing, Claire?” said Cunningham. “It’s Liam here ... I hope you’re well enough to watch the battle, which is tonight. I wish you the very best ... take care.”

Walton died Monday afternoon, Vichroski said in an email.