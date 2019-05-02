ASHEBORO — An Archdale woman was charged after allegedly being found in possession of syringes and heroin while at the Randolph County Jail Monday.

According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Samantha Leighann Williams, 26, of 3013 Archdale Road, Archdale, was brought into the jail for a bond surrender.

During a search of her property, jail staff located 10 syringes, one of which was loaded with heroin.

Williams was charged with felony possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She was confined at the jail under a $7,500 secured bond.