SEAGROVE — A tightly-knit group of potters cordially invites you to their individual studios to peruse the most recent ceramic works fired in their wood kilns and to become a part of their story.

On Saturday and Sunday, June 1 and 2, the first Seagrove Wood Fire NC Weekend Pottery Tour will be held at individual studios. Guests are invited to join the wood-fired potters of Seagrove for two days of kiln openings, studio tours and a Saturday night meet-and-greet. These potters are unique in the country. They have continued in an unbroken tradition since the 18th century.

This free event starts on Saturday, June 1. Hours will be from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., with a 5 p.m. meet-and-greet with the potters at the STARworks Tap Room, 100 Russell Drive, Star, with a food truck and microbrews. Hours for Sunday, June 2, will be from noon-4 p.m.

Participating potters/shops include:

Ben Owen Pottery; Anne Partna (Blue Hen Pottery); Chad Brown Pottery; Daniel Johnston Pottery and Kate Johnston Pottery; Donna Craven Pottery; Michael Mahan (From the Ground Up Pottery); Fred Johnston (Johnston & Gentithes Pottery); Vernon, Pam, Travis and Bayle Owens (Jugtown Pottery); Levi Mahan Pottery; Sid, Matthew and Jason Luck (Luck’s Ware); Hitomi Shibata and Takuro Shibata (Studio Touya); and David Stuempfle Pottery.

‘Controlled Burn’

Sparked by Wood Fire NC 2017, an International Woodfire Conference at STARworks Center for Creative Enterprise in Star, a collaboration between STARworks and the N.C. Pottery Center, the group was approached with the idea of documenting the Seagrove wood fire potters in a book. Barbara Weidemann, principal of Design Story Works, a multi-disciplinary design firm in the Raleigh-Durham area, proposed the idea to the group and “Controlled Burn” was produced.

“Controlled Burn” is a 128-page, full-color, softcover coffee table book detailing the history of wood-fired pottery in the Seagrove area and profiling each of the potters in the group.

The book features stunning color photographs of recent work by the potters with an introductory essay by Andrew Glasgow (American Crafts Council executive director, retired), artist profiles by Barbara Wiedemann and photography by Art Howard.

The book received an Award of Excellence at the N.C. Museums Council’s annual conference last year.

The tradition

Building on the momentum of the conference, book, book award and upcoming International Woodfire Conference in 2020, the Seagrove wood-fired potters are opening their kilns, homes, studios, hearts and art to the public June 1 and 2 to share the exceptional and distinctive world of Seagrove Wood Fire NC.

This community of potters, who share a passion for creating wood-fired clay art, invite you to join them and discover the extensive array of effects each potter renders from the flames. They plan to continue this tradition and build on it each year, adding experiences and entertainment to delight and share their story.

According to Charles (Terry) G. Zug’s “Turners and Burners: The Folk Potters of North Carolina,” the book that documents North Carolina’s continuing tradition of wood-fired stoneware, “Finally, there is the (Seagrove) potters’ historical self-consciousness, their awareness of their forebears and the venerable craft they have maintained. This is not the false charm of nostalgia, nor is it a calculated form of appeal to their customers. It is a genuine sense of the past that gives pride and purpose and guidance to the present.”

Andrew Glasgow describes Seagrove: “During the week I visited, I asked each potter what words they would use to describe Seagrove. It was easy to see a common thread: working with their hands, having materials immediately available, supportive friends, innovative neighbors and devoted customers and fellow potters. …

“It is amazing to look back over a couple of hundred years of wood-firing in Seagrove and see a portion of the thousands of pots that are perfect or near perfect. As potters continue to produce ware that is more experimental and innovative, the wood-fired kiln will continue to be an important option.”

* For more information, visit www.seagrovewoodfire.com. For directions to the individual potters, click the About tab and scroll down to “How to find us.”