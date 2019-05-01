SCOTTS HILL -- Brews, Bourbon, BBQ, and Kentucky Derby fundraiser will be held May 4 at Poplar Grove Plantation. Gates open at 3 p.m. and will close at 8 p.m. There will be live broadcast coverage from Churchill Downs.

Participants can dress way up or dress as low down as they want. There will be a High Flutin’ Best Dressed Couple contest, a Low Down & Dirty Shame Couple contest, and of course – ladies, the bigger the hat, the more likely to win the Big Hat Best Hat contest. Winning prizes will be bottles of libations of the Woodford Reserve, Larceny and Maker’s Mark variety.

In the spirit of the races and not to be outdone by their human friends, our barn-yard ambassadors in the four-legged and quack-quack variety will be exhibiting their best hats for our spectators to view, review and vote upon to raise money for the stables.

There will also be a Beer & Wine Garden and signature Mint Juleps.

Folkstone Stringband will be playing hard hitting bluegrass, there will be a few sporting lawn games, and various raffles on the Woodford Reserve Turf Classic.

Food trucks will be on site, including Port City Que, Poor Piggy’s BBQ & Catering, Hot Chix Hotcakes and Chicken, Tasty Tee's Snack Shack, plus Kona Ice and Coastal Ice Cream.

Admission is free, but donations will be accepted.

Bring your lawn chairs and blankets. No coolers will be allowed.

For more information, call 910-686-9518.

