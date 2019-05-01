Interfaith Assistance Ministry is hosting its second Hendo Celebrity Fashion Show and Tea from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, May 31 at Hendersonville Country Club.

The event is a fundraiser to help purchase clothing and shoes for residents served by IAM.

“This is a great opportunity to give back to those who need help in our community and to enjoy a late afternoon high tea and fashion show at the same time,” Executive Director Elizabeth Moss said in a news release.

“Volunteers in our clothing closet help children whose clothes no longer fit, are wearing shoes with holes in them, mismatched shoes or flip flops in cold weather. It’s hard to start school in ill-fitting or tattered clothing.”

The fundraiser will feature a preview of summer clothing for women, men and children from some of Hendersonville’s clothing retailers, including Belk, Bonworth, Joseph Laughter Clothier, Mast General Store, The Sanctuary, Talbots and even IAM’s clothing closet.

Local celebrity models include Flat Rock Playhouse starring actor and director Scott Treadway, Blue Ridge Community College President Laura Leatherwood, Hendersonville Mayor Barbara Volk and McCray Benson, president and CEO of the Community Foundation of Henderson County.

Attendees will enjoy high tea cuisine and cold beverages and participate in a contest to see who can identify the correct clothier for each model. Prizes will be awarded to the top five winners.

Reservations are $45 a person or $450 for a table of 10. Call 828-697-7029 to reserve.

For more information, go to www.iam-hc.org or email interfaith@iam-hc.org.