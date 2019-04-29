BRUNSWICK COUNTY -- The monthly meeting of the Brunswick County Democratic Party will be held at 7 p.m. May 9 at the Democratic Party Headquarters, 1420 Old Ocean Highway, Bolivia.

The guest speaker will be Bobbie Richardson, former House member and 1st Vice Chair of NC Democratic Party. Richardson is a lifelong educator having worked in our public schools as a teacher and administrator. She has received numerous awards for her outstanding service to the community.

Also the Brunswick County Democratic Women’s meeting will be held at 10 a.m. May 1 at the Sunny Side Up Diner, 10068 Beach Drive, S.W., Calabash.

For more information, visit https://www.brunswickdem.org/.

