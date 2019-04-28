SHALLLOTTE -- Finding Easter eggs made from recycled campaign signs and decorating paper goody bags were just a few of the activities that children enjoyed at the Easter Egg hunt sponsored by the Shallotte and Frying Pan Democratic precincts. The event, which was held on April 20 in Mulberry Park, was open to the public.

Event organizers decided not to buy plastic eggs and not to use plastic bags for the event, but that did not dampen the fun. Children traded the paper eggs they found for candy and won prizes for playing games on the grass and in the picnic shelter.

To continue the friendly environmental theme, the grand prize was a stuffed sea turtle named Spring. Children learned that sea turtles lay eggs that look like ping pong balls and think jellyfish are delicious, but sometimes get hurt by eating floating plastic bags that they mistake for jellyfish.

