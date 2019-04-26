LELAND -- The Art League of Leland (ALL) is announcing its first fine art exhibition “It’s ALL Art” at the Leland Cultural Art Center to be held May 4 through May 30 at 1212 Magnolia Village Way. An opening reception featuring the artists, live music, and refreshments will be held 6-8 p.m. May 9. The public is invited to attend.

The exhibition will feature over 45 ALL artists and will consist of oil, watercolor, acrylic and pastel paintings, photography, and mixed-media, ceramic, fiber, and glass artwork. In total, over 50 pieces of artwork will be on display. Afterwards, many of the works will move to the Leland Town Hall, located at 102 Town Hall Drive for the month of June for additional public viewing.

ALL, a growing 501(c)(3) organization, is currently made up of over 120 members that include professional artists, art hobbyists, novice artists, and art enthusiasts. ALL’s mission is to encourage, guide, support, inform and provide learning opportunities for its members. Any artist or lover of the arts living in southeast North Carolina area is welcome to become a member.

For more information, contact Candace Whitlock at artleagueofleland@gmail.com or visit http://www.artleagueofleland.org/.

Send items to new.hanover@starnewsonline.com, brunswick@starnewsonline.com or pender@starnewsonline.com at least two weeks in advance of an event.