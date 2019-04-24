A veteran's widow asked for support at her husband's funeral, and the local military community came out in force.

Army veteran Kim Lewis Heatherly, 62, died April 17. Less than 24 hours before the funeral, his widow Gail Lynn Heatherly reached out to the local Disabled American Veterans (DAV) branch worried that with no family in the area and few friends, his graveside service would be small. She asked if area veterans would come out and show some support for her and her son in the difficult time.

About 50 people attended the graveside service at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery on Wednesday, as Kim Lewis Heatherly was laid to rest.

“The military, no matter what branch we’re in, we are a supporting family,” Steven Guy, a retired gunnery sergeant, said after the service.

During her speech at the service, Gail Lynn Heatherly mentioned her husband's fondness for his time spent in the military.

"You said it grounded you, it made you selfless and courageous," she recalled.

Guy was a neighbor of the Heatherly family. He did not know the man for very long, he said in a heartfelt speech during the service, but they formed a bond during Hurricane Florence.

According to Guy, Gail Lynn Heatherly had to fall back on the community she had — the veteran community — and Guy was glad they turned out on such short notice. Emails and notices were sent to area veteran organizations, and many who attended the funeral said they read the request for veterans to support Kim Lewis Heatherly on The Daily News' Facebook post, which was posted about 45 minutes prior to the ceremony and was shared more than 340 times.

“This is a military town, for Christ’s sake,” Guy said. “It might be more Marines in a concentrated area but (Fort) Bragg’s just down the street.”

Sgt. Scott Janeway, who is medically retired from the Marine Corps, brought along two more veterans and a service dog.

“I figured a couple more veterans wouldn’t hurt,” Janeway said. “He served his country, he might as well be honored.”

When Gail Lynn Heatherly reached out to the DAV office, DAV Commander Raymondo Lynn said he wanted to help rally the veterans.

“When I pulled up and saw all these cars I was shocked,” Lynn said of the turnout. “It was phenomenal that many people came.”

Lynn echoed the sentiments expressed by Guy and Janeway.

“The veterans in this community are like one huge family,” he said. “Everybody is here for everybody.”

