STAR — Only three more spots are left for STARworks’ arts-inspired trip to South Korea and Japan.

STARworks is hosting a tour of South Korea and Japan that will trace the cultural and technical connections between two of the world’s most famous ceramic pottery cultures. Hosts will include Nancy Gottovi, executive director of STARworks and a cultural anthropologist who has traveled to South Korea and Japan many times; Oh Hyang Jong, a well-known ceramic artist in South Korea; Hitomi Shibata, a ceramic artist living and working in Seagrove, from Shigaraki, Japan; and Takuro Shibata, director of STARworks Ceramics and a ceramic artist from Japan.

The trip is from July 1-12. Participants would need to be in Incheon (Seoul) International Airport in South Korea no later than early afternoon on Monday, July 1.

Tour price is $4,750. Deposit payment is $500 with registration to secure your space. Remaining balance is due by Tuesday, April 30.

For more information, call 910-428-9001 or email jamie@starworksnc.org. To download a registration form or a full itinerary, visit www.starworksnc.org/visit-south-korea-and-japan-with-starworks.