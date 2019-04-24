TROY — For many school-age kids, it simply takes a quick call to a parent when they’re sick or injured at school, and they’re on their way to their doctor or urgent care center. But when the parent or guardian doesn’t have transportation, health insurance or money for a co-pay, even a minor illness or injury could put the child in crisis.

The FirstHealth Montgomery Foundation started the Kids in Crisis Fund 15 years ago and has dispersed more than $625,000 to provide health care resources for children in Montgomery County who might not otherwise receive the medical care they need. The Kids in Crisis Fund has provided support for dental care, transportation, diabetes resources, mental health services and more. The fund helps students remain healthy and in school.

“Thanks to the generous support from our community, we’ve been able to help thousands of children in Montgomery County through the Kids in Crisis Fund,” says Beth Walker, R.N., president of FirstHealth Montgomery Memorial Hospital. “From providing medication assistance, eyeglasses and hearing aids to ensuring children have access to specialists and mental health providers, the fund continues to be a valuable resource for our community.”

This year, funds raised through the FirstHealth Montgomery Foundation Annual Spring Event will support the Kids in Crisis Fund.

The fund-raising event is an evening of fun and entertainment slated for Friday, May 3, at STARworks, 100 Russell Drive, Star. The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a glassblowing demonstration, cocktails and hors d’oeuvres; dinner by Elliotts on Linden will follow at 7 p.m., and the live auction starts at 8:15 p.m. Tickets to the event are $75 per person.

The STARworks Gallery will be open all evening, and 10 percent of all sales in the gallery the night of the event will be donated to the foundation.

“Giving back to our community is the founding principle of the FirstHealth Montgomery Foundation,” added Walker. “Through the Foundation’s annual spring event, we’ve been able to support a number of programs aimed at improving the health of our community — programs such as MARCHES (Montgomery Active Recreation Through Community-Healthcare Engagements), the Daily Mile, school-based health centers and so many more. We are grateful to the donors who give so generously to these programs and support FirstHealth in fulfilling its core purpose, to care for people.”

For more information, call 910-571-5024.