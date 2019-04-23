ASHEBORO — Members of United Way of Randolph County’s Uwharrie Society gathered to celebrate the society’s 25th anniversary at Reverie Place in Randleman on April 5.

The Uwharrie Society recognizes leadership level gifts to United Way and provides significant financial resources each year to help United Way respond to the health and human service needs in the local community.

The society was founded by a small group of donors who saw an opportunity to take a more active role in strengthening the community through leadership giving to United Way, and came together in 1994 to launch The Uwharrie Society.

“Peggy Morrison was the director of United Way at the time, and she approached Ann and me about starting a leadership giving program,” Bill Hoover said. “We had been committed United Way volunteers for a long time and were excited to take this on because it would be a unique division of United Way that would encourage members to give at a higher level.

“Peggy’s husband, Bob, suggested the name ‘Uwharrie Society’ because the Uwharrie Mountains were such a large part of our county’s history.”

With the Hoovers chairing the inaugural Uwharrie Society campaign, 48 families joined as founding members and collectively raised about $64,000.

During the last 24 years, The Uwharrie Society has grown exponentially and now includes over 200 members raising more than $400,000 annually. Since 1994, Uwharrie Society members have contributed over $8,978,000 for United Way programs and services.

“We are so thankful to have the Uwharrie Society leadership which supports our overall campaign for the United Way of Randolph County and what a testament that it continues today,” said Elizabeth Mitchell, United Way CPO. “The generosity of leadership gifts has truly made a difference in the lives of so many in our community.”

The anniversary celebration was hosted by Ann and Bill Hoover and Stacy and Chris Griffin, 2018 Uwharrie Society co-chairs, and Jerry Moore, 2018 United Way campaign chair. Guests enjoyed food trucks, beverages from Four Saints and music by Gooseberry Jam.

“This was not a fund-raiser,” Chris Griffin said. “We were not asking anyone for money. We just wanted to wholeheartedly thank our Uwharrie Society members who have been the foundation of United Way fund-raising for the past 25 years. Their commitment to continue giving on annual basis at the $1,000 level or higher speaks volumes as to the selfless and charitable hearts that they have. What an honor it is to live in a community with such committed donors!”