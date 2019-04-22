The board of advisors of the Onslow Caring Communities Foundation recently awarded $56,000 in recovery grants from the North Carolina Community Foundation Disaster Relief Fund to support the long-term recovery of the local community from Hurricane Florence.

Organizations receiving grants are: $14,000 to Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity for providing assistance with rebuilding homes in Onslow County damaged by Hurricane Florence; $14,000 to The Salvation Army of Jacksonville to provide food relief, housing assistance, past due utility assistance and personal property replacement for victims from Hurricane Florence in Onslow County; $14,000 to the Onslow Women's Center for refurnishing 10 rooms for displaced women and children in Onslow County from Hurricane Florence; and $14,000 to Onslow Community Outreach for providing assistance for displaced and homeless families in Onslow County due to Hurricane Florence.

These grants were made from the NCCF Disaster Relief Fund’s initial grantmaking allocations to support long-term recovery and meet unmet needs from Hurricane Florence in Onslow County.