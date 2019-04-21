"It's rewarding to help others that cannot help themselves."

Name: Angela St.Denis

Age: 54

Where is home? Jacksonville since 1981. Born and raised in Burlington.

Occupation/background: Paraprofessional / educating adults with IDD

Facts about you: Married with two beautiful grown daughters and two grandchildren. Love the beach and gardening.

Why you do what you do? It's rewarding to help others that cannot help themselves.

What inspires you? My family, and knowing you made a difference in someone else's day.

Advice to women in your profession? Patience, kindness and compassion.

Message to community: Be yourself, everyone else is already taken.

What we don’t know about you: I was devastated at the age of 7 when my mother broke her neck and was a quadriplegic for the rest of her life. She was the bravest person I've ever known.