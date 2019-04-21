OAK ISLAND -- The Oak Island Beautification Club will host its annual plant sale, 9 a.m. May 11 at The Greenhouse on 56th Street S.E. (located under the water tower). The club will have flowers, vegetables and many other plants that grow well in this coastal area. Master Gardeners will be onsite to provide growing tips and Mother's Day gift suggestions.

Also the club will hold its annual garden tour, 1-5 p.m. May 19. This is a self-guided tour beginning at the Oak Island Recreation Center, 3003 E. Oak Island Drive. Advance tickets are $10 and can be purchased at Southport/Oak Island Chamber of Commerce, Grape & Ale and Seaside with Coffee. Garden Tour tickets can also be purchased at the OKI Recreation Center, beginning at 1 p.m. on the day of the tour. Maps and refreshments will be provided.

