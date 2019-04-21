Governor Roy Cooper on Thursday vetoed the “Born Alive Abortion Survivors Act,” a bill requiring doctors to give medical care to preserve the life of any infant born alive during an attempted abortion. This means that the attempt to kill the child failed and clarifies that the same medical care should be provided as for any other child at the same gestational age, in other words preemie (premature baby) care which with technology and medical advances can live and thrive.

Announcing the veto Cooper said that “laws already protect newborn babies, and this bill is an unnecessary interference between doctors and their parents. This needless legislation would criminalize doctors and other healthcare providers for a practice that simply does not exist.”

I believe Governor Cooper meant that in the state’s split political environment, indeed the country’s, if one major party is for it then the other is against it, even when it comes to protecting babies.

While the politics continue, there are those in Onslow County putting their money where their mouth is to protect women and babies. The Onslow Pregnancy Resource Center reported April 17 that the recent annual banquet raised $126,811 to support pregnant women with education to make an informed decision about their pregnancy.

It is what you say

Dear Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn) if - and I say if because I have not read of any charges or even an investigation which would surely have ensued had there been additional threats against your life since April 12 - there are additional threats it is not because of what President Donald Trump posted, it is because of what you said or failed to say with your comment to the Muslim community at a Council on American-Islamic Relations meeting that “some people did something” referring to the terrorist attacks on 9/11 that killed about 3,000 Americans.

What you did not say is that the terrorists were members of the Muslim community. What you said or implied was that 9/11 was a minimal event and should not impact the civil liberties of the Muslim community. Within this country, the civil liberties of the Muslim community have been protected. You are a Muslim woman elected to Congress. The travel ban was directed at stopping the flow of terrorists into this country who were as you failed to say Muslims.

Sept. 11 was a catastrophic event for all Americans. That terrorism against the American way of life that ensures civil liberties should not be trivialized or forgotten. It should remain in our hearts and minds so that we can guard against future acts of terrorism. We should “like kinda do that,” Rep. Omar.

Little was said of inciting violence from the New York Post’s April 11 front page article that showed the World Trade Center burning with the caption “Here’s your something, 2.977 people dead by terrorism.” When President Trump retweeted it, then it incited violence according to Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stepping up protection for Omar.

Daily President Trump is vilified for media or political interpretation of remarks he says or fails to say on every subject. Much of that he brings on himself by his remarks as do you. The two of you have that in common.

Carolyn Alford’s column appears here each week. She can be reached at calfordster@gmail.com