Book review: Wilmington author Georgia Ann Mullen writes a gripping action novel in "Stolen."

A decade ago, Wilmington writer Georgia Ann Mullen introduced us to Tess Riley, the fictional teenaged protagonist of her "Canal Tales" series.

Tall and active, preferring trousers and brogans to petticoats and slippers, Tess might have been called a tomboy in earlier years. Raised in Seneca Falls, N.Y., Tess dreams of being a "canawler," working the barges on the Erie Canal.

In "A Shocking and Unusual Incident" (2009), Tess stumbled into the middle of the famed Seneca Falls Women's Rights Convention of 1848 and met such historical characters as Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Amelia Bloomer. She also was shaken when two of her dearest friends were kidnapped by slave-catchers.

In "Wixumlee is My Salvation" (2010), Tess enlisted in the Underground Railroad, foiling the slave-catchers and helping African Americans make their way to freedom in Canada.

Now, in "Stolen," Tess has become a trusted "conductor" in the Underground Railroad, working for the enigmatic and vaguely menacing Wixumlee, who covers her tracks by posing as proprietress of a waterfront saloon.

Tess receives a telegram from her old friend Lucy, who's now a student at Oberlin College, one of the few institutions to admit women (and almost the only one to admit blacks). On a detour into Kentucky, Lucy has spotted August, the cook from the boardinghouse where Tess grew up and the mother of Tess's dear friend Beany.

In the first novel, August had been grabbed by slave-catchers and everyone thought she had committed suicide rather than being dragged back to the old plantation. Lucy, however, insists that August is alive, though back in bondage.

Tess quickly cashes in her savings and heads for Maysville, Ky. She spots August and, using the skills she's honed under Wixumlee, sneaks her across the river to Ohio and freedom.

She also liberates Jonah, a free black man who was kidnapped off the streets of Cleveland by the bad-ol'-boy slave catcher Beau Maas. (Jonah's experience parallels the life of Solomon Northrup, author of the memoir "Twelve Years a Slave.") Under the Fugitive Slave Act, slave catchers could seize runaways anywhere in the North — and sometimes, they weren't too careful about whom they grabbed.

Everyone has a happy reunion back in Oberlin, but Tess is unable to save Sparrow, the motherless slave girl whom Jonah had taken under his wing. Then Beau Maas strikes again, abducting several of Tess's friends. With her brother Cooper and several of Wixumlee's trusted "soldiers," Tess has to head back into slave country, facing greater risks than ever.

"Stolen" is a young adult novel, but it's pitched to an older age range than Judi Howe's recent "The Freedom Stone." Mullen offers a frank, though not salacious, picture of sexual abuse, including of children, and some of the action takes place in bawdyhouses. (Wixumlee has a number of friends among the "soiled doves.")

Mullen provides plenty of action — a scarifying slave auction, tense chases, knife fights and worse -- to lure teen readers away from their iPhones and game consoles. A former travel writer in upstate New York, she knows her territory, and her material benefits from plenty of research.

