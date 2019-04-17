Onslow County

The following meals will be served at Onslow County Schools for the week of April 21:

Breakfast

Monday: Student holiday.

Tuesday: Cinnamon crumb cake, raisins and apple juice.

Wednesday: Sausage pancake on a stick, applesauce and orange juice.

Thursday: Cinnamon roll, raisins and grape juice.

Friday: Baked donut, fresh fruit and orange juice.

Lunch

Monday: Student holiday.

Tuesday: Choice of one: Cheeseburger or oven roasted chicken Choice of two: cornbread, roasted potatoes, baked beans and Mandarin oranges.

Wednesday: Choice of one: Chicken sandwich or macaroni and cheese. Choice of two: steamed broccoli, Fruitables gold rush and pineapple.

Thursday: Choice of one: Chicken nuggets or Sloppy Joe. Choice of two: mixed vegetables, garden salad, and fresh fruit.

Friday: Choice of one: Pizza or chef salad. Choice of two: breadstick, corn cobbettes, grape tomatoes and mixed berry cup.

All meals served with choice of milk.

Camp Lejeune

The following meals will be served at Camp Lejeune Dependent Schools for the week of April 22:

Breakfast

Monday: Poptart, applesauce and fruit juice.

Tuesday: Sausage biscuit, pears, and fruit juice.

Wednesday: Oatmeal, toast and strawberry cup.

Thursday: French toast sticks, mixed fruit, and fruit juice.

Friday: Mini maple waffles, pears and fruit juice.

Lunch

Monday: Corndog nuggets, baby carrots, romaine/spinach salad, and fresh fruit.

Tuesday: Cheeseburger or tuna salad on lettuce; mixed vegetables, baked beans, peaches and fresh fruit.

Wednesday: Pepperoni or cheese pizza; peas and carrots, corn, applesauce and fresh fruit.

Thursday: Oven fried chicken; mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, pears and fresh fruit.

Friday: Cheese pizza or pulled pork sandwich; cole slaw, baked beans, romaine/spinach salad, peaches, and mixed fruit.

All meals served with choice of milk.

Carteret and Jones County schools will be on Spring Break for the week of April 21.