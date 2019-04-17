A carnival held to raise awareness about child abuse, and raise funds to help children in need, is having its fourth annual event this week.

The Guardian ad Litem Volunteer Association will host its fourth annual Children’s Carnival Thursday. According to Lynn Baylor, co-chair of the Children’s Carnival, the goal of the event is to bring awareness to child abuse. April, she explained, is child abuse awareness month.

“Child abuse happens to all walks of life,” Baylor said. “It’s important to know that children need to have their voices heard.”

Guardian ad Litem volunteers, according to Baylor, are the voice of children in court. And the event’s proceeds go towards programs for the children represented by the organization.

Here are the seven things you need to know about the carnival:

The event usually brings in about 1,500 people to learn more about child abuse and how to prevent it.

The carnival will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 18 at the Riverwalk Park, located at 421 Court St. in Jacksonville.

There will be 25 nonprofit and commercial vendors at the event, including food trucks like Sam’s Funnel Cake, Vida Tacos and The Meat Shack.Every vendor will have a child-specific activity, such as a lollipop tree or a duck pond, for the kids to play in.There will be fire trucks and police cars for children to explore.The event will include raffles every hour, where carnival-goers can buy tickets and win bicycles, gift cards and wine and design sessions.There will be a candle-light vigil at 6:30 p.m. for the victims of child abuse.

