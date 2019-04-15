Work to improve the sidewalks in downtown Richlands will continue soon.

The Richlands Board of Aldermen approved the first part of a three-phase project to improve and repair the sidewalks downtown in January 2018. At their meeting this week, the board approved moving forward with Phase II.

“Over the years the sidewalks moved a little bit and you have trip hazards,” said Town Administrator Gregg Whitehead.

The majority of pedestrian traffic in Richlands is located downtown, Whitehead said, and fixing the sidewalks not only makes it safer for those walking on them, it also helps revitalize the downtown area.

Phase I addressed the worst of the trip hazards for a total of $3,315.

“We did the most severe ones,” Whitehead said.

Phase II will address the rest of the tripping hazards on town-owned streets, which includes Academy Street, Onslow Street, and Foy Street, Whitehead said.

And no taxpayer money will need to be used for Phase II, the total of which is $6,876. Richlands is typically given around $52,000 annually from the state Powell Bill, which awards funds to towns for street maintenance, Whitehead said. Richlands will use these funds to pay for Phase II completely.

The town choosing to repair instead of replace the sidewalks means the fix will be quicker and more cost-effective, according to Whitehead. Phase I was completed within a couple of days and Phase II, which should begin within the next 30 days, should be completed within a week’s time.

Phase III, which will address the remaining sidewalks on Hargett Street and Wilmington Street, is estimated to cost $10,518. Whitehead said since these are state-maintained roadways the funds will come out of the town’s pocket and are expected to be included in the Fiscal Year 2019-20 budget.

“We just want to make sure the sidewalks are safe for pedestrian use,” Whitehead said. “We’re just excited to get it done.”

