PENDER COUNTY -- The Coastal Pender Rotary Club recently provided a $7,500 grant to the Pender Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) for use in purchasing nutritional supplements, Ensure and Glucerna, for local seniors served by RSVP. The grant was made possible through the NC Rotary District #7730 Disaster Relief Fund.

“Many of our seniors simply do not have a balanced diet, for a variety of reasons. Conditions during and after Hurricane Florence exacerbated these critical unmet needs,” noted RSVP Director, Barbara Mullins. “This generous and much needed support from our friends at the Coastal Pender Rotary Club will provide a year’s worth of nutritional supplements for our seniors in need.”

“RSVP, through their great work, is aligned with our Rotary mission of ‘placing service above self’. We are very proud of our long-standing partnership,” commented Sue Knox, current Coastal Pender Rotary Club President.

“Over the years, we have also helped RSVP deliver the nutritional supplements and supported several other RSVP initiatives that aligned with our community service focus,” noted Tom Dareneau, the immediate past Rotary President. Knox and Dareneau noted that the Rotary Club also works with other local nonprofits including Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministries (WARM), Share the Table and several others.

RSVP volunteers are age 55 and older. One of the RSVP signature programs is helping local seniors with significant unmet needs lead healthier lives. To learn more about Pender RSVP, please visit the Pender RSVP Facebook page, @PenderCountyRSVP, or contact Barbara Mullins at bmullins@penderpas.com.

The Coastal Pender Rotary is a group of committed business professionals and community leaders who strive to enhance the overall quality of their communities through service, leadership, and goodwill. To learn more about Coastal Pender Rotary, please visit their website at http://www.coastalpenderrotaryclub.com/ or contact Sue Knox at 910-789-1572 or email sue@soldbysea.com.

