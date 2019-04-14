ASHEBORO — Healthy Communities A3 will combine a hike, planned on Sunday, April 28, with some local history.

The group will visit the Birkhead Wilderness in the southwestern corner of Randolph County. The Birkhead Wilderness is a protected area and is a part of the Uwharrie National Forest. They will hike to the Cooper Mountain Cemetery where a local veteran of the Revolutionary War is buried.

Participants are asked to meet at 1:30 p.m. at the Asheboro Downtown Farmer’s Market, 134 S. Church St., to car caravan to the Robbins Branch Trailhead in the Birkhead Wilderness for the start of the hike at 2 p.m.

The hike, which is of moderate difficulty, is about three and a half miles total and should last about 90 minutes. It will be on rolling Randolph County hills with changes in grade. It is not a strenuous hike, but participants will have the experience of fording a creek.

Dogs are welcome and do not need to be leashed in the Birkhead Wilderness.

Wear comfortable shoes and bring water and a walking stick. Dress appropriately for a spring hike. All are welcome but participants must be able to hike the distance unassisted.

For more information, contact Jim Rich at 336-625-2993 or jrichjr@triad.rr.com.

There is no cost to participate and no pre-registration is needed. In the event of bad weather, the hike will be cancelled.