1. CROP walk: The Cumberland CROP Hunger Walk is 3 p.m. Sunday at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2505 Village Drive. The walk supports Church World Service and the Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast N.C. The walk is 3.1 miles with a one-mile option. There will be activities from 2 to 3 p.m. as walkers check-in. This is the 36th year for the walk. Register at CropHungerWalk.org/fayettevillenc or call 910-818-9938 for more information.

2. Dog Jog: Carvers Creek State Park is hosting a 2-mile dog jog Sunday at 9 a.m. at the park. Dogs must be on leashes. This will be a beginner’s jog with plenty of water breaks and places to stop and take pictures. The park is at 2505 Long Valley Road in Spring Lake. For more information, call 910-436-4681.

3. Hop in the Park: Epicenter Church will host the free event April 19 from 6 to 10 p.m. in Festival Park, 335 Ray Ave. It features a sky-diving Easter bunny, continuous egg hunts broken up by age group, inflatables, carnival rides, a movie in the park, live music, vendors and food. The church asks that those who plan to attend register in advance at hopinthepark.com. For more information, call 910-485-8855.

4. All American Tattoo Convention: The All American Tattoo Convention continues today at the Crown Expo, 1960 Coliseum Drive. The weekend-long gathering of ink enthusiasts features some of the top tattoo artists in the country and other entertainment. Hours today are noon to 11 p.m. Sunday hours are noon to 8 p.m. Tickets start at $25.

